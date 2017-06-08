Quantcast
Civil Rights – REDA – Workers’ Compensation Claim – Termination – Breach of Contract – Tort/Negligence – NASCAR Pit Crew Member (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 8, 2017

Hopkins v. MWR Management Co. (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-052-17, 69 pp.) (Louis Bledsoe III, J.) 2017 NCBC 46 Holding: Since the Retaliatory Employment Discrimination Act covers all aspects of a workers’ compensation proceeding, plaintiff’s request to move up his surgery date qualifies as protected activity. The court grants in part and denies in part the parties’ motions ...

