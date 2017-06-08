Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Hit & Run – Taking Victim to Hospital – Plain Error – Willfulness Instruction (access required)

Criminal Practice – Hit & Run – Taking Victim to Hospital – Plain Error – Willfulness Instruction (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 8, 2017

State v. Scaturro (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-176-17, 18 pp.) (Hunter Murphy, J.) (Richard Dietz, J., concurring in the result only without separate opinion) Appealed from New Hanover County Superior Court (Phyllis Gorham, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Although defendant left the scene of an accident, he did so in order to take the victim to the hospital, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo