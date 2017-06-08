Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Prior Record Level – Federal Conviction – Class G Felony – Substantially Similar (access required)

Criminal Practice – Sentencing – Prior Record Level – Federal Conviction – Class G Felony – Substantially Similar (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 8, 2017

State v. Riley (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-175-17, 15 pp.) (Rick Elmore, J.) Appealed from Durham County Superior Court (James Roberson, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Both 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1) and G.S. § 14-415.1(a) prohibit felons from possessing firearms, and the statutes are substantially similar; therefore, the trial court could assign four prior record level points for ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo