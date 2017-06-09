Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Appeals – Interlocutory – Sovereign Immunity – Subject Matter Jurisdiction (access required)

Civil Practice – Appeals – Interlocutory – Sovereign Immunity – Subject Matter Jurisdiction (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 9, 2017

Murray v. University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-044-17, 1 p.) (Per Curiam) Appealed from Orange County Superior Court (Carl Fox, J.) On appeal from the Court of Appeals. N.C. S. Ct. Holding: As to the matter raised in Judge Tyson’s dissent, we affirm the Court of Appeals’ majority holding (Even though ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo