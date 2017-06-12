Quantcast
Arbitration – Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Fraud Allegations – Discovery Motion – Appeals (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 12, 2017

Stokes v. Crumpton (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-046-17, 15 pp.) (Cheri Beasley, J.) Appealed from Wake County District Court (Anna Worley, J.) On appeal from the Court of Appeals. N.C. S. Ct. Holding: Where plaintiff filed a timely motion to vacate an arbitration award, alleging that defendant had committed fraud during their equitable distribution proceeding under the ...

