Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Supreme Court / Real Property – Mortgages – Judicial Foreclosure – Civil Practice – Notice Pleading (access required)

Real Property – Mortgages – Judicial Foreclosure – Civil Practice – Notice Pleading (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 12, 2017

U.S. Bank N.A. v. Pinkney (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-051-17, 11 pp.) (Paul Newby, J.) Appealed from Forsyth County Superior Court (Patrice Hinnant, J.) On discretionary review from the Court of Appeals. N.C. S. Ct. Holding: Since the plaintiff-bank seeks judicial foreclosure rather than foreclosure by power of sale, the bank was not required to comply with ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo