Criminal Practice – Constitutional – Search & Seizure – DWI – Hospital Blood Draw (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 13, 2017

State v. Romano (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-047-17, 45 pp.) (Cheri Beasley, J.) (Mark Martin, C.J., joined by Barbara Jackson & Paul Newby, JJ., dissenting) (Paul Newby, J., dissenting) Appealed from Buncombe County Superior Court (R. Gregory Horne, J.) On discretionary review from the Court of Appeals. N.C. S. Ct. Holding: Even though the arresting officer relied ...

