Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Prisons & Jails – Civil Detainee Challenges Confinement Conditions (access required)

Prisons & Jails – Civil Detainee Challenges Confinement Conditions (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins June 14, 2017

Matherly v. Andrews (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-134-17, 35 pp.) (Diaz, J.) No. 16-6473, June 8, 2017; USDC at Raleigh, N.C. (Britt, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: A plaintiff committed to FCI Butner as a “sexually dangerous person” under the Adam Walsh Act loses his suit contending that he is subjected to many of the same conditions of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo