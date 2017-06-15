Quantcast
4th Circuit panel splits over admissibility rules



By: Heath Hamacher June 15, 2017

A divided panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel found on June 1 that a district judge erroneously allowed the introduction of a defendant’s prior drug convictions, irreparably tainting a drugs-and-guns case. Prosecutors failed to prove that the defendant possessed marijuana and firearms police found behind a locked bedroom door in a home ...

