Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Assault – Jury Instructions – Stand Your Ground – Victim’s Gun (access required)

Criminal Practice – Assault – Jury Instructions – Stand Your Ground – Victim’s Gun (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 15, 2017

State v. Holloman (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-048-17, 23 pp.) (Sam Ervin IV, J.) (Michael Morgan, J., not participating) Appealed from Wake County Superior Court (Donald Stephens, J.) On discretionary review from the Court of Appeals. N.C. S. Ct. Holding: The court declines to adopt defendant’s literal interpretation of G.S. § 14-51.4(2)(a), which would effectively legalize gun ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo