Criminal Practice – Larceny – Bank Deposit – Excessive Amount – Constructive Possession

Criminal Practice – Larceny – Bank Deposit – Excessive Amount – Constructive Possession

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 15, 2017

State v. Jones (Lawyers Weekly No. 010-040-17, 15 pp.) (Mark Martin, C.J.) (Paul Newby, J., concurring) Appealed from Wayne County Superior Court (Kenneth Crow, J.) On discretionary review from the Court of Appeals. N.C. S. Ct. Holding: When a trucking company made a mistaken overpayment in a direct deposit to the defendant-truck driver’s bank account, defendant ...

