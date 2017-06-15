Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Motorcyclist reaches $7M settlement after start of trial (access required)

Motorcyclist reaches $7M settlement after start of trial (access required)

By: David Donovan June 15, 2017

A motorcyclist who was left permanently confined to a wheelchair after a collision with a tractor trailer has reached a $7,000,000 confidential settlement with the defendants, an attorney for the plaintiff reports. The settlement came as the two sides were nearing the end of the liability phase of a bifurcated jury trial. Tom Comerford of Comerford ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo