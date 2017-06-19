Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 19, 2017

Van Gilder v. Novus Technologies, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-053-17, 5 pp.) (James Gale, C.J.) 2017 NCBC 45 Holding: An employment case involving a restrictive covenant, without more – such as antitrust or trade secrets – is not properly designated as a mandatory complex business case. This case shall proceed on the regular civil docket.  

