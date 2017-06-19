Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Discovery – Attorney-Client Privilege – Joint Defense Agreement – Common Interest Doctrine (access required)

Civil Practice – Discovery – Attorney-Client Privilege – Joint Defense Agreement – Common Interest Doctrine (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 19, 2017

AP Atlantic, Inc. v. Crescent University City Venture, LLC (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-055-17, 13 pp.) (Louis Bledsoe III, J.) 2017 NCBC 48 Holding: Sharing communications with a third-party usually waives the attorney-client privilege, but the common interest doctrine allows the extension of the privilege to a third party with whom the client shares a common legal ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo