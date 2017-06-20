Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice – Civil Practice – Rule 59 Order – Mitigation of Damages – Contributory Negligence – Costs (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Medical Malpractice – Civil Practice – Rule 59 Order – Mitigation of Damages – Contributory Negligence – Costs (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 20, 2017

Justus v. Rosner (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-180-17, 44 pp.) (Wanda Bryant, J.) (John Tyson, J., concurring in part & dissenting in part) Appealed from Henderson County Superior Court (Zoro Guice Jr., J.) N.C. App. Holding: In deciding plaintiff’s motion to alter or amend the $1.00 judgment in his favor, the trial court read expert testimony presented ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo