Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Tort/Negligence – Negligent Misrepresentation – No Reasonable Reliance – Real Property – Sellers’ Disclosure Form – Expert Witnesses – Mold Infestation (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Negligent Misrepresentation – No Reasonable Reliance – Real Property – Sellers’ Disclosure Form – Expert Witnesses – Mold Infestation (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 20, 2017

Glover v. Dailey (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-179-17, 14 pp.) (Rick Elmore, J.) Appealed from Durham County Superior Court (G. Wayne Abernathy, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Even if the defendant-sellers failed to exercise reasonable care in the preparation of a property disclosure form when they failed to report a 2008 water intrusion into the master bedroom, the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo