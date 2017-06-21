Quantcast
Criminal Practice – College Trustee's RICO Conviction Reversed

By: Deborah Elkins June 21, 2017

U.S. v. Pinson (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-137-17, 40 pp.) (Per Curiam) No. 15-4311, June 19, 2017; USDC at Columbia, S.C. (Norton, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: The 4th Circuit reverses RICO conspiracy and government program theft convictions for defendant, a former member of the South Carolina State University board of trustees who was engaged in fraud involving ...

