Criminal Practice – Delayed Trial as Adult for Juvenile Offense (access required)

Criminal Practice – Delayed Trial as Adult for Juvenile Offense (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins June 21, 2017

U.S. v. Lopez (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-138-17, 29 pp.) (Harris, J.) No. 15-4573, June 19, 2017; USDC at Greenbelt, Md. (Grimm, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: A defendant who was 17 years old when he and another young man robbed a brothel, raping one victim and killing another, was properly tried as an adult when he was ...

