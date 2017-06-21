Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Civil Contempt – Parent & Child – Custody & Visitation – Habitual Lateness – Purge Conditions – Attorneys (access required)

Domestic Relations – Civil Contempt – Parent & Child – Custody & Visitation – Habitual Lateness – Purge Conditions – Attorneys (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 21, 2017

Wilson v. Guinyard (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-192-17, 16 pp.) (John Tyson, J.) Appealed from Durham County District Court (Fred Battaglia Jr., J.) N.C. App. Holding: The plaintiff-mother lives in Durham, and the defendant-father lives in Charleston, South Carolina. Although the parties’ custody orders allow for delays in visitation exchanges (at South of the Border Amusement Park) ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo