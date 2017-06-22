Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Charlotte attorney reprimanded (access required)

Charlotte attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan June 22, 2017

Attorney: Kenneth T. Davies Location: Charlotte Bar membership: Member since 1980 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on May 15 Background: In June 2012, Davies employed Neal Rodgers, a former North Carolina licensed attorney, as his paralegal after Rodgers’ disbarment became effective. Rodgers introduced Davies to one of his former clients, who thereafter became Davies’ client. As a paralegal, Rodgers continued to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo