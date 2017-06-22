Quantcast
Durham attorney censured (access required)

Durham attorney censured (access required)

By: David Donovan June 22, 2017

Attorney: Jonathan Andrew Fine Location: Durham Bar membership: Member since 2004 Disciplinary action: Censured on May 10 Background: Fine continued to engage in the practice of law after his license was administratively suspended in March 2016, practicing law without an active license in at least five cases, thereby making misleading statements about his services, making false statements before a ...

