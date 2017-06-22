Quantcast
By: David Donovan June 22, 2017

Attorney: Joseph Stanley Atwell Location: Greensboro Bar membership: Member since 1984 Disciplinary action: Censured on May 10 Background: In 2009, Atwell was appointed the executor of an estate. He did not file the final account for the estate despite numerous notifications. The clerk’s office issued a show-cause order, and Atwell failed to appear at the show-cause hearing and failed ...

