Home / Top Legal News / Legislature can’t keep high court from hearing MAR appeal (access required)

By: David Donovan June 22, 2017

The North Carolina Supreme Court issued a timely reminder of its status as a co-equal branch of government, sidestepping a state statute that purported to take away the high court’s jurisdiction to review decisions of the state’s Court of Appeals regarding motions for appropriate relief. Unlike some of the more recent efforts to box in the ...

