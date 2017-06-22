Quantcast
No gun battles (access required)

No gun battles (access required)

Limits placed on stand-your-ground defense

By: David Donovan June 22, 2017

North Carolina’s “stand-your-ground” statute should not be interpreted literally, because a literal reading would effectively legalize gun battles, the state’s Supreme Court has ruled. A Wake County jury convicted Joshua Earl Holloman of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury after he shot another man multiple times in the wee hours of New Year’s Day ...

