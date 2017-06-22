Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Virgin Islands bar group: high court ‘disrespectful’ (access required)

Virgin Islands bar group: high court ‘disrespectful’ (access required)

NC will not recognize V.I. judgment

By: Phillip Bantz June 22, 2017

The North Carolina Supreme Court will not review a lower court decision refusing to recognize a judgment obtained against a North Carolina man in the U.S. Virgin Islands Superior Court. The case, Tropic Leisure Corp. v. Jerry Hailey, centered on whether the small claims division’s practice of prohibiting litigants from having attorneys was constitutional. A three-judge ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo