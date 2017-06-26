Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Civil Practice – Personal Jurisdiction – Constitutional – Due Process – Special Jurisdiction Statute (access required)

Domestic Relations – Civil Practice – Personal Jurisdiction – Constitutional – Due Process – Special Jurisdiction Statute (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 26, 2017

Anderson v. Anderson (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-093-17, 13 pp.) (Rick Elmore, J.) Appealed from Carteret County District Court (Karen Alexander, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: The parties were married in 1998 in Beaufort; their daughter was conceived and born in this state; they owned real property in North Carolina from 1999 until 2001 or 2002 and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo