Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Real Property – Valuation – 2010 Separation – Negotiated Debt Settlement (access required)

Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Real Property – Valuation – 2010 Separation – Negotiated Debt Settlement (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 26, 2017

Henson v. Henson (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-095-17, 23 pp.) (Wanda Bryant, J.) Appealed from Cabarrus County District Court (D. Brent Cloninger, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Even though the tax value of the parties’ Bald Head Island residence was $1,284,100 when the parties separated in 2010, since the property was revalued at $816,300 the following year, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo