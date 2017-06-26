Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / NCAJ rolls out new executive director, president (access required)

NCAJ rolls out new executive director, president (access required)

By: David Donovan June 26, 2017

The North Carolina Advocates of Justice, the state’s largest association of trial lawyers, elected a new slate of leaders at its annual meeting in Sunset Beach on June 18. Brad Bannon, a criminal defense and civil rights law attorney with Patterson Harkavy in Raleigh, will serve as the group’s president for the 2017-2018 fiscal year after ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo