Disgruntled 'employee' (access required)

Disgruntled ‘employee’ (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher June 27, 2017

Thomas Matherly doesn’t feel valued as an employee. It’s unclear what his job at the Butner Federal Correctional Institution, located in Butner, North Carolina, actually entails, but among myriad qualms he has with his supervisors is pay. Matherly, who has toiled at the Bureau of Prisons facility for years, sued the BOP, arguing that under the Fair ...

