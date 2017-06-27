Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 27, 2017

In re A.K. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-098-17, 7 pp.) (Ann Marie Calabria, J.) Appealed from Rockingham County District Court (Christopher Freeman, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: While an appeal from a neglect and dependency adjudication and disposition is pending, the trial court retains jurisdiction over the juvenile matter and may address and modify custodial arrangements, if ...

