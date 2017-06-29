Quantcast
Charlotte Law still breathing (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher June 29, 2017

The Charlotte School of Law has been treading water for months now, avoiding many predictions of an inevitable descent into murky depths. On academic probation and without federal funding, the school was recently buoyed by a University of North Carolina Board of Governors’ decision to continue its license to operate, subject to certain conditions and limitations. Should ...

