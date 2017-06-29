Clemmons attorney reprimanded

Attorney: Christopher Lane

Location: Clemmons

Bar membership: Member since 1993

Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on May 10

Background: Lane agreed to work as the North Carolina “regional counsel” for a California law firm not licensed to practice law in North Carolina, and in this capacity aided the firm in providing services to North Carolina residents, thereby aiding the firm in the unauthorized practice of law. Lane disassociated himself with the firm after receiving a censure in 2015 for similar activity.

Previous discipline: Lane was censured in November 2015 for providing services to North Carolina clients on behalf of a Florida law firm not then authorized to practice law in North Carolina, and reprimanded in March 2014 for assisting a different out-of-state firm in the unauthorized practice of law.

