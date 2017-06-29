Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Clemmons attorney reprimanded

Clemmons attorney reprimanded

By: David Donovan June 29, 2017

Attorney: Christopher Lane

Location: Clemmons

Bar membership: Member since 1993

Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on May 10

Background: Lane agreed to work as the North Carolina “regional counsel” for a California law firm not licensed to practice law in North Carolina, and in this capacity aided the firm in providing services to North Carolina residents, thereby aiding the firm in the unauthorized practice of law. Lane disassociated himself with the firm after receiving a censure in 2015 for similar activity.

Previous discipline: Lane was censured in November 2015 for providing services to North Carolina clients on behalf of a Florida law firm not then authorized to practice law in North Carolina, and reprimanded in March 2014 for assisting a different out-of-state firm in the unauthorized practice of law.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo