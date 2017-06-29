Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Civil Practice – Summary Judgment – Witness Testimony – Material Facts – Separation Agreement Versions (access required)

Domestic Relations – Civil Practice – Summary Judgment – Witness Testimony – Material Facts – Separation Agreement Versions (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 29, 2017

McLeod v. McLeod (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-100-17, 10 pp.) (Linda McGee, C.J.) Appealed from Iredell County District Court (Deborah Brown, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: On defendant’s motion to dismiss, the trial court considered matters beyond the complaint – live witness testimony – so the motion was converted to one for summary judgment. Since no affidavits ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo