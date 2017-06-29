Quantcast
Martin calls for merit selection of judges (access required)

By: David Donovan June 29, 2017

The Chief Justice of North Carolina’s Supreme Court has asked legislators to place before the voters a constitutional amendment that would enable the state’s judges to be chosen through a merit selection process. Chief Justice Mark Martin made the call during his State of the Judiciary Address, delivered at the North Carolina Bar Association’s annual ...

