Home / Top Legal News / State budget: DOJ slashed, Age Raised, UNC Law hit (access required)

By: David Donovan June 29, 2017

State legislators moved swiftly to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of the state’s budget, which will now go into effect July 1 and includes several major changes to the state’s judicial branch, including deep cuts to the state’s Department of Justice and much-anticipated legislation to transfer most criminal charges against 16- and 17-year-olds to the ...

