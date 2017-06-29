Quantcast
Supreme Court adopts 'Parsons' presumption

By: Heath Hamacher June 29, 2017

The North Carolina Supreme Court on June 9 found that a Parsons presumption — the presumption that subsequent medical treatment is related to the compensable injury unless successfully rebutted by the employer — automatically arises when an employer admits that a compensable injury has occurred. In Wilkes v. Greenville, the high court agreed with a 2015 ...

