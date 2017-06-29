Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Warning shots cannot trigger self-defense claim (access required)

Warning shots cannot trigger self-defense claim (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher June 29, 2017

If you aim for the protections of a self-defense claim after discharging a firearm while repelling an attack, you better have pulled the trigger with bad intentions, according to a June 20 decision by the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Otherwise, the divided court held, the jury will never get that charge. Defendant Omar Cook, appealing two ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo