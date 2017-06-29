Wilmington attorney reprimanded

Attorney: William T. Peregoy

Location: Wilmington

Bar membership: Member since 1990

Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on May 10

Background: A client engaged Peregoy to negotiate the settlement of a debt. The creditor offered to settle for $11,200, but at the time Peregoy only had $10,000 on deposit on behalf of the client. Peregoy did not keep the client well informed of the matter or promptly respond to her inquiries, and the creditor subsequently rescinded its offer. The client later provided an additional $3,000 in the hopes of settling the matter for $13,000, but Peregoy did not engage in any further negotiations until after the State Bar notified him of the client’s complaint. A separate client engaged Peregoy to obtain an expungement of criminal charges. Peregoy’s first efforts were unsuccessful, and he informed the client that he would again attempt to obtain the expungement, but did not file the appropriate petition until after the State Bar notified him of the client’s complaint.

Previous discipline: Peregoy was reprimanded in August 1993 for neglecting a client matter.

