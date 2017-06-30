Quantcast
House mulls wholesale changes to judicial districts (access required)

House mulls wholesale changes to judicial districts (access required)

By: David Donovan June 30, 2017

A bill that would massively shake up North Carolina’s judicial divisions, prosecutorial districts, superior court districts and district court districts is getting put on the shelf for a few months after the bill’s sponsor tried to move it through the state House with breathtaking speed. Legislators now plan to take up the proposal when they ...

