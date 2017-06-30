Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / NC Business Court unveils new eFiling system (access required)

NC Business Court unveils new eFiling system (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz June 30, 2017

While much of North Carolina’s court system continues to lag behind the digital times, the state’s Business Court keeps blazing into the eFiling future. The Business Court already had the best — and virtually only — electronic filing system and website, ncbusinesscourt.net, in the state. But the court unveiled a new and improved eFiling system on ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo