By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 3, 2017

  Addison Whitney, LLC v. Cashion (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-057-17, 19 pp.) (Adam Conrad, J.) 2017 NCBC 50 Holding: When defendants copied electronic information but did not delete the files, defendants did not convert the information because they did not deprive plaintiff of it. However, plaintiff alleges that two of the defendants deleted numerous documents from company-owned ...

