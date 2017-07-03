Quantcast
Home / Courts / N.C. Business Court / Tort/Negligence — Misappropriation of Trade Secrets – Damages – Corporate Acquisition – Civil Practice – Standing (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 3, 2017

  Next Advisor Continued, Inc. v. LendingTree, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 020-058-17, 19 pp.) (Louis Bledsoe III, J.) 2017 NCBC 51 Holding: Plaintiff has conceded that it cannot prove compensatory damages for defendants’ alleged misappropriation of its trade secrets; nevertheless, plaintiff seeks damages for unjust enrichment. Even though defendants have taken in revenue from their paid credit ...

