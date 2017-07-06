Quantcast
$1M settlement for laid-off hospital workers (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz July 6, 2017

More than 140 health care workers who lost their jobs when the Yadkin Valley Hospital closed two years ago have reached a more than $1 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit alleging violations of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

