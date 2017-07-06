Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice — Discovery – Internet Browser History – Lack of Retention Policy – Automatic Deletion – Rule 37(e) (access required)

Civil Practice — Discovery – Internet Browser History – Lack of Retention Policy – Automatic Deletion – Rule 37(e) (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 6, 2017

Eshelman v. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-033-17, 21 pp.) (Robert Jones Jr., USMJ) 7:16-cv-00018; E.D.N.C. Holding: Where defendant had no document retention/destruction policy and was unaware of Google Chrome’s default deletion of web history after 90 days, plaintiff has not shown that the loss of defendant’s internet browser history was intentional. Plaintiff’s motion to compel ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo