Criminal Practice — Juror’s Comment – Curative Instruction – No Mistrial – Sentencing – ‘Clerical’ Error (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 6, 2017

State v. Lynch (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-202-17, 15 pp.) (Richard Dietz, J.) (John Arrowood, J., concurring in part & dissenting in part) Appealed from Duplin County Superior Court (Phyllis Gorham, J.) N.C. App. Holding: During jury selection, a potential juror said, “I’ve seen her around Beulaville, I believe she did it.” The jury heard only the ...

