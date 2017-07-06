Quantcast
I've just seen a face (access required)

I've just seen a face (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz July 6, 2017

Marie Antoinette Lynch can’t get a break. First, there’s the name. Then there’s the fact that a prospective juror declared her guilty in front of the rest of the jury pool after recognizing her when she showed up to face drug trafficking charges.

