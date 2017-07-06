Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 6, 2017

O’Neal v. O’Neal (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-199-17, 12 pp.) (Valerie Zachary, J.) Appealed from Currituck County Superior Court (Walter Godwin, J.) N.C. App. Holding: Defendant had her grandmother declared incompetent and became her guardian; accordingly, the power of attorney that the grandmother signed during the guardianship was void – not merely voidable – as to defendant. ...

