Home / Top Legal News / Wife’s E.D. claim can’t be revived after reconciliation (access required)

Wife’s E.D. claim can’t be revived after reconciliation (access required)

By: David Donovan July 6, 2017

A Guilford County woman who voluntarily dismissed her pending alimony and equitable distribution claims after she and her husband reconciled and remarried will not be revive those claims now that she and her husband have divorced for a second time, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled in a case of apparent first impression. Beverly ...

