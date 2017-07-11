Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Arbitration / Arbitration – Contract – Agency – Rehabilitation Center – Admission Forms – Responsible Party (access required)

Arbitration – Contract – Agency – Rehabilitation Center – Admission Forms – Responsible Party (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 11, 2017

McLaurin v. Medical Facilities of North Carolina, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 012-109-17, 13 pp.) (Robert Hunter Jr., J.) Appealed from Cumberland County Superior Court (Gale Adams, J.) N.C. App. Unpub. Holding: Defendants made no showing that plaintiff – who checked her mother in at defendants’ rehabilitation facility and agreed to be financially responsible – had the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Raleigh Office · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo