Criminal Practice – No Credit for Premature Prison Release (access required)

By: Deborah Elkins July 11, 2017

U.S. v. Grant (Lawyers Weekly No. 001-152-17, 11 pp.) (Motz, J.) No. 16-4258, July 6, 2017; USDC at Alexandria, Va. (Ellis, J.) 4th Cir. Holding: A defendant who was prematurely released from federal prison is not entitled to credit on his sentence for the time he erroneously spent at liberty; assuming federal common law offers such ...

